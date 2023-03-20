Accra Metropolitan Assembly provides public schools with free waste management services

20.03.2023 LISTEN

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced a new strategy to provide free waste management services to public basic schools in the Metropolis.

The Head of Waste Management at AMA, Mr Solomon Noi, disclosed the news during a stakeholders' consultative engagement at Kaneshie in Accra on Thursday.

According to Mr Noi, “the new franchise requires the schools to separate plastics from other solid wastes to qualify for the free collection service.”

He added that “the initiative aims to reduce the burden of waste management from the schools and improve the overall cleanliness of the environment.”

Under the agreement, the waste management companies are expected to collect the waste from the schools once every week. In addition, households are allowed to evaluate the performance of the service providers through a designed scorecard.

Mr Noi appealed to the Assembly and Unit Committee Members to support the selected waste management companies to register the households in their electoral areas. He entreated every household to register separately for the collection of waste by the accredited waste management service providers.

"This initiative is a step towards promoting environmental sustainability in Accra and providing free waste management services to public basic schools. The AMA hopes that this strategy will encourage more schools and households to adopt sustainable waste management practices, which will contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment," Mr Noi emphasised.