Chieftaincy Ministry holds two-day workshop to build capacity of staff

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has organized a two-day workshop for its staff to enhance staff skillsets and improve the productivity of the Ministry.

The workshop, which was conducted by the Human Resource Directorate and the Policy Planning Budget Monitoring and Evaluation Unit of the Ministry, provided staff with in-depth knowledge of report writing, the standard report format and how to generate funds internally, among other pertinent topics.

The Acting Chief Director for the Ministry, Miss Fati Lily Soale, stressed the need for staff to invest in upgrading their skills to advance their careers.

She stated that this initiative forms part of the Ministry’s plan to invest in building the capacity of Staff to increase productivity.

She expressed confidence that the staff would be able to prepare detailed reports that accurately reflect their work following the training.

She disclosed the Ministry intends to invest significantly in building staff capacity this year, which will not only boost individual confidence but also increase productivity.

On his part, the Director for Human Resource Management, Mr Evans Habadah, stated that the purpose of the workshop was to ensure that the Ministry had a standard reporting format that included all relevant details about its activities.

He emphasized that a good report should be comprehensive and easy to understand, even in the absence of the author.