AMA devises strategy to offer free waste management services to public Basic Schools

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has devised a strategy to offer free waste management services to public basic schools in the Metropolis.

Per this strategy, the schools are enjoined to separate the plastics from other solid wastes to qualify them to benefit.

The Head of Waste Management at AMA, Mr Solomon Noi, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ consultative engagement at Kaneshie in Accra on Thursday.

"Under the new franchise, the service providers have a Corporate Social Responsibility to offer free collection service to all public Basic Schools,” he said.

He, however, added that the schools are also expected to separate the plastics from other solid wastes.

Mr Noi stated that the initiative is designed to reduce the burden of waste management from the schools.

He disclosed that under this agreement, the waste managers are expected to collect the waste once every week, adding that the households are allowed to assess the performance of the service providers through a designed scorecard.

He also appealed to the Assembly and Unit Committee Members to support the selected waste management companies to register the households in their electoral areas.

"Every household must endeavour to register separately for the collection of waste by the accredited waste management service providers," he entreated them.