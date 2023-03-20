Don’t you dare close none performing schools; help them achieve better results – Mahama to Adutwum

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

20.03.2023 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has mounted strong opposition to plans by the government to close Schools that are not performing well.

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum early this month challenged the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) and Principals of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutions to improve their educational outcomes or stand the risk of having their institutions closed down.

Addressing branch and constituency executives of the NDC at Adudwama in the Ahafo Ano South East Constituency, John Dramani Mahama proposed that instead of closing down none performing schools, the Education Minister should rather help the schools to get better.

He further stressed that if Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is unsure he can do the job of Education Minister, he should resign.

“Help them achieve better results and provide better education for the children, but don’t you dare close schools. The Minister for Education should resign if his only solution to a problem is to close schools,” John Dramani Mahama noted.

The former President continued, “The government must sit down and rather assess reasons why the schools are not performing. Maybe they don’t have adequate teachers or furniture to make learning easy, so they can perform.”

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama is of the view that the suggestion by the Education Minister to close down non-performing schools and enroll the students in other schools is unacceptable and insensitive.