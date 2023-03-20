NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia will beat Alan, Ken Agyapong, all other aspirants – Ben Ephson

Ben Ephson

Renowned Ghanaian pollster, Ben Ephson has given his take on who he expects will win the flagbearer race of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, an overwhelming majority of the delegates will vote massively for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper is of the view that it will be a surprise if the Vice President fails to secure less than 60% of the votes in the flagbearer elections of the NPP.

“Human head is not a coconut to see inside and I believe that the various delegates will vote in secret and the delegation I think was to send a message because you need to bear in mind that many of the Members of Parliament of the NPP will be seeking reelection.

“For your chances in seeking reelection many of the delegates that will vote for you as the Member of Parliament to remain in Parliament you will ensure that people who will obey you are people you have handpicked and elected. So it is likely that many of the MPs have handpicked those they can control to vote for them to remain in power,” the Pollster stated.

“So it is meant to send a signal and I am waiting for the date of the flag bearer ship of the NPP to be announced and I will conclude my seventh book on elections. But I have done some work before the election of the executives and post-election of the executives. I can reveal exclusively on your program that I think that Bawumia is in the lead in terms of possibly winning the NPP flag bearer ship race,” Ben Ephson said in an interview with Starr FM on Monday, March 20.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was in Kumasi on Sunday and attended the Akwasidae Festival.

He was in the company of his wife H.E Samira Bawumia as well as over 80 NPP MPs, Regional and Constituency party executives, MMDCEs, and Appointees of Government.