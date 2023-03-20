Indiscipline will cost NPP 2024 elections – Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said NPP will have a daunting task winning the 2024 general elections because of a lack of discipline in the party.

According to the former Minister for Food and Agriculture, discipline in the party has broken down.

He said with lack of discipline, the party will find it difficult to make its mantra of breaking the eight a reality.

He expressed worry over how indiscipline continues to fester in the party under the watchful eyes of the national executives.

''People continue to break discipline in the party and the leadership of the party looks on," he lamented.

The presidential hopeful made this admission while speaking on the 6:00 am news on Accra-based Joy FM on Monday, March 20, 2023.

He promised to deal with the issues of indiscipline in the party if elected to lead the party for the 2024 elections.

He called on the party leadership to deal with the high levels of indiscipline in the party.

Earlier, the flagbearer hopeful at a lecture organised at the University of Professional Studies on Monday, March 13, 2023, pledged to build the country using Agriculture.

According to him, his overall vision for Ghana is Agriculture-led growth for the transformation of the economy.

This, he explained, will be achieved through innovation, value addition and entrepreneurship for a self-reliant, food-secure, wealthy, and healthy nation.

