Mahama to file nomination on Tuesday for NDC flagbearer race

Former President John Dramani Mahama, an aspiring presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced he will file his nomination to contest the upcoming party primaries on Tuesday, May 13, 2023, at 1:00 pm.

Initially scheduled for Monday, the filing of the nomination has been postponed to Tuesday due to the party’s True State of the Nation Address to be held today Monday.

The former President is currently on a tour of the Ashanti Region, which is set to conclude today. According to the spokesperson of the John Mahama Campaign team, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, President Mahama is expected to return to Accra after concluding his tour of the region.

President Mahama’s decision to contest in the upcoming primaries has been met with enthusiasm and support from many of his followers, who believe that he is the most capable candidate to lead the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

The filing of the nomination on Tuesday is expected to draw a large crowd of supporters to the NDC headquarters in Accra, as well as media attention from across the country. It is hoped that the event will help to set the stage for a successful campaign season for the NDC in the coming months.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Spokesperson

Sunday, March 19, 2023.