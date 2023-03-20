Ken Ofori-Atta departs to China for debt restructuring talks

20.03.2023 LISTEN

Ken Ofori Atta, finance minister, has departed to China to hold talks with Chinese government over Ghana's debt restructuring.

According to reports, the Finance Minister traveled from the UNECA High-Level Ministers Meeting on the Global Financial Architecture to Addis Ababa last weekend.

The Minister is scheduled to travel to China after that discussion, potentially on March 22, 2023.

In addition to pursuing financial guarantees for Ghana's program with the IMF, the Minister who is leading the government team is likely to keep up bilateral discussions with China.

As the trip conflicts with the National People's Congress of China gathering in early March 2023, it was rescheduled to the ending of the month.

In order to reprofile the country's debt to China, the finance minister has previously met with Exim Bank China representatives in Ghana.