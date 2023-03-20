HTS engage stakeholders on human trafficking

The Human Trafficking Secretariat (HTS) of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has organized a one-day stakeholders consultative meeting on Human Trafficking in Accra.

The meeting, which was organized in collaboration with Engage Now Africa on Wednesday, was to identify the role of key stakeholders and enhance collaboration and partnership amongst stakeholders in the fight against Human Trafficking (HT).

The head of the Human Trafficking Secretariat, Madam Abena Annobea Asare, urged the stakeholders to actively fight against human trafficking to end the menace in the country.

She said the fundamental framework to combat HT focuses on four vigorous points: Partnership, Protection Prevention and Prosecution.

The participating stakeholders, after a session of group discussion, presented how their respective institutions would contribute and help effectively in the fight against human trafficking and promote girls and women’s technological empowerment.