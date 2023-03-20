Digitalization improving operational efficiency of Ministry of Local Govt by 80% — Assistant Director

The Information Communication Technology (ICT) equipment donated to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development under the Public Sector Reforms for Results Programme (PSRRP) has increased productivity by 80%.

The Ministry has benefited immensely from the equipment, which has helped to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness significantly.

An Assistant Director at the Inspectorate Directorate of the MLGRD, Mr Ali Zakaria, who is a beneficiary of the ICT equipment made this known in an interview in Accra.

He stated that the equipment has boosted productivity at the Inspectorate Directorate at a rate of 80%, adding that “It has also enabled the Ministry to expand our service offerings, allowing us to provide better services to our stakeholders.”

Mr Zakaria added that the ICT equipment has helped the unit to streamline processes, improve its communication systems and reduce the amount of time and resources needed to complete daily tasks.

“Prior to the arrival of the laptops, consolidating the accounts of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) proved to be an arduous task, as a large portion of the work was done in the field.

“However, the introduction of laptops has made this process significantly easier, allowing us to move around more freely while still managing to keep the accounts in order. This has drastically mitigated the difficulty of consolidating the accounts of the various Assemblies,” he added.

He said the use of the ICT equipment to store and access data quickly has enabled the unit to provide the most up-to-date information at any given time.

“As a result, we are now able to provide detailed reports and accurate information in a timely, which has been a great asset to our organization,” he stated.

On her part, the Assistant Internal Auditor of the MLGRD, Miss Belinda Kumi, expressed gratitude for the equipment, saying “its unique features had made her work significantly easier and more efficient.”

The Public Sector Reforms for Results Programme (PSRRP) donated ICT equipment worth GH¢104,312.00 to the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD) in September 2022 to digitise the public service to improve service delivery.

The equipment includes 10 HP Envy Laptop Computers, two Colour Printers, one Epson Projector, and one TP-Link Archer Wireless Router.

The donation was in line with Pillar six of the National Public Sector Reform Strategy which is centred on high-impact programmes aimed at accelerating the pace of transforming and mainstreaming ICT in government by accelerating the implementation of the National Information Technology Agency connectivity and e-Transform programme.