M-Link Consult holds inaugural Singles Summit; to organise marriage fair this year

Marriage Link Consult (M-Link Consult) over the past weekend held the inaugural Singles Summit in Accra.

The summit held on Saturday, March 18, is one of the multiple activities planned by M-Link Consult for 2023.

The Consult was officially launched last year with the objective of serving both local and foreign residents in their quest to find marriage partners, using a combination of technology and direct human interface to achieve credibility, reliability, and confidentiality.

The Singles Summit was put together to first introduce M-LINK Consult Products and Services including upcoming Group Wedding Packages to Ghanaians while also providing Counselling to people in relationships, whether about to marry, newly married, or even if married.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Singles Summit, one of the Directors of M-LINK Consult, Mr. Dickson Antwi assured that his outfit has come to make marriage and associated wedding ceremonies less expensive.

“We are going to have a series of special programmes this year with the aim of promoting marriages, making them affordable and accessible.

“So this is the first for singles. People who are in relationships and want to know what are the important things to consider before marriage.

“This is the first, we are coming up very soon with the marriage fair and the weekend of marriages in Accra,” Mr. Dickson Antwi told journalists.

He explained that a careful study has shown that many people are shying away from marriage because of its associated cost.

Bemoaning the expensive nature of wedding ceremonies these days, Mr. Antwi said M-Link Consult is designing packages that will drastically reduce costs to lift the burden from clients.

“Clearly what we have seen is that many are not able to go ahead with their marriages these days because of budget. It’s so expensive. So for people who want to cut down on budget, this is the time for them. People should look forward to this kind of marriage. You are going to pay the regular cost but we will ensure that each person will have a full wedding at an affordable cost,” Mr. Dickson Anwti indicated.

On her part, a private legal practitioner and Managing Partner Anniemef Law Group who also works with M-LINK Consult, Ms. Annie Emefa Fiawoo advised that before any couple will decide to marry, the two people should decide on the kind of marriage they want.

She advised that couples must at all times take the legalities of marriage seriously and ensure the right procedures are followed.

“If you are getting into marriage you must, first of all, know the types of marriage there are and which one you are agreeing to enter into. The laws of Ghana recognise three marriages basically. Customary marriage is recognised, we have the marriage of the Mohammedans, for our Muslim brothers and sisters, and then we have other monogamous marriages.

“For those entering into the Christian and monogamous marriages, you also have to ensure that whoever is acting as the marriage officer or the officiating minister is gazetted to do so. If you are doing it in a church you should also be sure that the place is licensed as a place of worship,” Ms. Annie Emefa Fiawoo advised.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of Singles Summit, Counsellor Perfect Kumah Oduro, Counseling Psychologist, and the lead counsellor at M-Link Consult stressed the need for partners to show commitment to save their relationships or marriages.

She argued that being a Christian or a Muslim alone is not enough to guarantee the success of a marriage.

According to him, commitment is the key ingredient for partners to stay together through thick and thin.

“Marriage is about principle so it’s not about whether you are a Christian or a Muslim or whatever, if you follow the principles you will have a successful marriage. So being a Christian will not guarantee a successful marriage.

"What you need is not love. What you need is not the religious commitment but what you need in marriage to make it successful is a commitment because commitment is knowing that your partner is not perfect, knowing that things are not well but you need to stay in and do your part to make it work. The commitment is going to be there when love is not there. So commitment is very successful to any relationship,” Counsellor Perfect Kumah Oduro shared.

After the Singles Summit, M-Link Consult is now set to prepare for its Marriage Fair event.

The fair will be held around August/September this year when companies will have the chance to do an exhibition on marriages.

Subsequently, the first Accra marriage weekend will be held somewhere in November/December.

This is to encourage and promote strong family ties by making marriages affordable and accessible to all.