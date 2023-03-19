MFWA train journalists on fact-checking

Some journalists in the Ashanti Region have been trained in fact-checking to enable them contribute to the fight against misinformation.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), with funding support from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, UK, organized the two-day training workshop for journalists in Kumasi, which brought together media practitioners from Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, the Western North, and parts of the Western Regions.

The training, according to Mr. Kwaku Krobea Asante, MFWA's lead fact-checker, is to equip the Ghanaian media with the needed skills on how to use modern tools to verify information.

He said it's within MFWA's efforts to increase knowledge and awareness about the phenomenon of misinformation and its impact on democratic governance in Ghana.

"The objective of the training is to improve the knowledge and awareness of journalists on misinformation and how to counter it," he added.

Similar trainings were held in Tamale, Ho, and Accra, with a total of about 125 journalists across Ghana benefitting.