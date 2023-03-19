Anas vs Ken Agyapong: It was as if the judge is an expert in journalism – Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has opined on the verdict given by Justice Eric Baah in a defamation case filed by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Assin Central lawmaker.

On Wednesday, March 15, a High Court presided over by Justice Eric Baah quashed the case in which the Tiger Eye P.I. CEO demanded GHC25 million from the Assin Central MP over alleged defamation.

In the verdict, the judge established that the ace undercover journalist is a blackmailer, extortionist, and evil.

He also described Anas' style as investigative terrorism.

Baffled by those harsh words, Mr. Braimah said he wondered if the judge had practiced journalism before to know what was right or wrong about the profession.

"I asked myself, was this judge a journalist before becoming a judge?" Because he was clearly establishing what is right or wrong and even said what is practiced is not investigative journalism," he said.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ News File program on Saturday, March 18, the media freedom advocate said the judge deviated from the matter at hand and only became interested in examining the ace investigative journalist’s style of work.

"The whole case moved beyond whether Ken Agyapong could prove that Anas is a murderer, extortionist, thief, bribe taker, etc. to the judge examining the methodology Anas uses," he noted.

"From the ruling, the defendant admits saying all those things about Anas, but he said will prove that those things were justified, true, and fair," Mr. Braimah added.