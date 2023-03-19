If politicians give you money, pocket it and use your conscience – Buhari to voters

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Mohammadu Buhari has advised electorates how to choose a competent leader in an election.

The outgoing President noted that there will always be politicians who will try to influence voters with money.

Speaking in Daura during Nigeria’s governorship and state assembly elections on Saturday, March 18, Mr. Buhari advised voters to take monies given them during elections but should not let that influence their decision on who to vote for.

"I am aware that the money is not there like before for people to sway voters like they used to do. And if they bring out money now, the people should pocket it and still vote their conscience," he said.

On his party’s chances of winning more gubernatorial and assembly seats, President Buhari said he is optimistic his party will get more seats.

According to him, Nigerians believe in APC because the leaders are honest.

"I’m sure we are going to win again. Nigerians trust us because we mean what we say and say what we mean. We have maintained that trust. We told Nigerians that we will work for them, and we have done our best in education and health facilities, and Nigerians appreciate our efforts,’’ he said.

Mr. Buhari further lauded the local media for the outstanding effort in deepening democracy and raising awareness among Nigerians by empowering people with information on their civic rights.

"The media is doing very well in creating awareness and enabling the right conversation. You can hear the tough questions for leaders during interviews on TV, radio, and other platforms, and the journalists always press for answers," the President noted.