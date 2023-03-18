Ghanafest announces New Ambassador and program line for 2023

After successfully celebrating Ghanaian Arts and Culture worldwide, GhanaFest is extending its celebration to Canada-Toronto.

Carefully selecting Ambassadors to help promote the Ghanafest agenda, it has announced Ghanaian Talent and Events Manager Oppong De-Graft Amponsah as an Ambassador for the event in Toronto.

Oppong De-Graft Amponsah, a talent manager, has successfully worked with great talents from Ghana, like Bosom PYung, Nana Boro and Kweku Smoke. In the background of events, Oppong De-Graft Amponsah has organized successful events across Ghana.

De-Graft as the Chief Executive Officer of Legendary Ghana Consult has played a leading role in the organization of international standard events such as Amapiano festival, Cardi B live in Gh, Evandi Hall week, Kumasi fufu Party, Repu Holic, UABA (Team Logoz) and one of the biggest students Hall weeks, Republic Hall weeks which has hosted Top music acts with over 20,000 students in attendance.

As part of his role as the Ambassador of Ghanafest Canada, Oppong De-Graft Amponsah will:

* Represent Ghanafest Canada and serve as an advocate for core principles and goals.

* Help develop and build a relationship with Sponsors.

* Set clear organizational goals and strategies for the organization.

* Ensure effective and efficient Day operations and management.

* Identify opportunities for the organization.

* Handle Sponsorship and vendor management for the organization.

As part of the activities of promoting and celebrating Ghana's Art and Culture, this calendar outlines the activities for this year, 2023, GhanaFest in Canada:

* 17th March 2023: Official Launch of Ghanafest.

* 09th April 2023: Solidarity Concert (CANADA)

* 01st July 2023: Canada Day all white Party Ghanafest n ED Festival. 06th August 2023: Ghanafest Caribbana Weekend.

GhanaFest expects a grand celebration in Canada with the help of its new Ambassador and to hoist the flag of Ghana in Canada.