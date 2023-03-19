How I was wrongly accused and nearly jailed over extortion – Manasseh Azure recounts

The word "extortion" has, for the last few days, been a key element of discussion in the various forms of Ghanaian media.

It came after Justice Eric Baah, giving a verdict on a defamation case filed by ace undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP, described the journalist as an extortionist and a blackmailer.

He also described Anas' style as investigative terrorism.

An investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has revealed his worst experience in the field.

According to him, he was once accused of extorting money from some private company in the country, which almost sent him to prison.

He was offered a gift from an organization he went to interview for his investigative report but refused to take it despite several persuasions.

But according to him, he was later accosted by some security personnel over claims that he had taken the money.

They even accused him of being the one who demanded the money.

The Fourth Estate Editor narrates, "I remember I once visited Nana Akomeah’s office for some information about the State Transport Corporation (STC). I met a man there, and he told me, "You are the one we are looking to arrest for extortion."

"I was shocked, and that was from a private company I investigated, which was even my first investigative report. After the interview, I was offered a huge envelope; I didn’t know whether it contained dollars or cedis.

"I declined because there is no way I will accept money as a gift from someone I am investigating. They insisted I take it because it was from their CEO, who was then in the US, but I didn’t accept it. I never told them it was a bribe, but I thanked them and said I couldn’t take it.

He concluded, "They even wanted me to speak with the CEO on phone so that he can convince me the more that it was just a gift but I stood my ground and rejected it. Not knowing some people were around and laying ambush at me."