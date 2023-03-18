Government’s reintroduction of road toll is not an embarrassment – Egypa Mercer

Hon, Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has indicated that it is the right decision for government to decide to reintroduce the collection of road toll.

The Finance Ministry has this month started the engagement for the reintroduction of road tolls after it abolished them two years ago.

Speaking to Joy News on the News File programme on Saturday, March 17, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi rubbished the claim that it is an embarrassment for government to reintroduce the toll.

“I don't think reintroducing the road toll is an embarrassment.

“At the time the thinking was that if we are going to introduce the E-levy then obviously let's provide some relief,” Egyapa Mercer argued.

According to the Sekondi MP, it is important for Ghanaians to rally behind government to bring back the road toll to rake in needed revenue to support the work of government.

“Let's work together to make the road toll reintroduction work for Ghana,” Egyapa Mercer said.

Speaking on the same platform, an economist and political risk analyst, Dr. Theo Acheampong opined that the government is doing the right thing by reintroducing the road toll.

He said, “It’s a good decision to reintroduce the road toll. Everywhere around the world, people pay road toll. Bringing it back is good and increasing the rate is also good. We want to see that the monies are channeled into specific road projects.”