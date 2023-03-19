Ghana needs to cultivate more of Anas to save the country from corruption – Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu, Private legal practitioner

A private Ghanaian legal practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has stood strongly behind ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas following the journalist's defeat in court.

The vocal legal practitioner asserted that the country needs to train more Anas to help fight corruption.

On the recent court verdict of a defamation case filed by Anas against Kennedy Agayapong, the Assin Central lawmaker, Mr. Kpebu said Ghana must protect the undercover journalist at all cost.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s Key Point show on Saturday, March 18, the lawyer said Ghanaians would be doing themselves good if they protect Anas and the works of investigative journalism.

“By supporting Anas, we are supporting the whole society. Let’s help people who want to help society because if we send them away, those wicked people will come after all of us.

“We need to cultivate more of Anas to save the nation from corruption,” he stated.

In a verdict on Wednesday, March 15, Justice Eric Baah quashed the case in which the Tiger Eye P.I. CEO demanded GHC25 million from the Assin Central MP over alleged defamation in the lawmaker’s "who watches the watchman" exposé.

The judge described the ace undercover journalist as a blackmailer and extortionist.

He also described his style as investigative terrorism.