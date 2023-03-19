We can never allow investigative journalism to die; it will be suicidal – Mannaseh Azure

Manasseh Azure Awuni, a Ghanaian investigative journalist has expressed disgust at the way Justice Eric Baah "denigrated" ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas recently in his verdict on the defamation suit filed against Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to him, some words used by Justice Baah on Anas are very troubling and shouldn't have been used by the judge at all.

On Wednesday, March 15, Justice Eric Baah quashed the case in which the Tiger Eye P.I. CEO demanded GHC25 million from the Assin Central MP over alleged defamation.

In the verdict, the judge described the ace undercover journalist as a blackmailer and extortionist.

He also described his style as investigative terrorism.

Speaking on this on the Accra-based TV3’s Key Point show on Saturday, March 18, the Fourth Estate editor said Anas has really helped in the country’s effort to combat corruption.

"Part of the judge’s language was very troubling. It’s something emotional.

"Anas is the face of investigative journalism in Ghana. I look up to him. I started studying his works while I was in high school. Even others who do it look up to him. "I remember I once invited him to share his expertise with students while I was GIJ-SRC President," said Manasseh.

He emphasized that the impact of investigative journalism is something the nation cannot afford to lose, particularly in fighting corrupt public officers.

Citing some successes, Manasseh noted that their work has seen some corrupt individuals thrown into prison with some losing their positions.

That to him is something that even state-funded institutions like the Auditor General’s findings have not been able to achieve.

"We can’t allow investigative journalism to die." It will be very suicidal because the works of Anas, myself, and others have been able to send corrupt individuals to jail, and others have also lost their jobs. And this is something even the most worrying Auditor General report every year has not been able to do.

"So investigative journalism has been doing what the paid state institutions have not been able to do," said the journalist.