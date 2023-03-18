We lost a good man but we give thanks to God for giving Atsu to us for 31 years – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama was in attendance on Friday, March 17, when the funeral of late Black Stars forward Christian Atsu was held in Accra.

The family of Christian Atsu with support from the government of Ghana held a befitting burial ceremony for the former Chelsea player in front of State House before his body was sent to his hometown in Ada and buried.

In a post on Facebook today, John Dramani Mahama prayed for Christian Atsu to rest in peace.

Although he agrees Ghana and the world have lost a very good man, he takes comfort in the fact that God gave Atsu to the world for 31 years.

“I paid my last respect to the late Christian Atsu, at a state funeral in Accra on Friday.

“We lost a good man, but we give thanks to the almighty God for giving Atsu to us even for the short 31 years of his life,” John Dramani Mahama shared on Facebook on Saturday.

The former President added, “May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

At the funeral, John Dramani Mahama interacted with the several dignitaries that attended including sitting President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.