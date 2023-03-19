Anas vs Ken Agyapong: Judge’s language against journalist very troubling – Dafeamekpor

Mr. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi

19.03.2023 LISTEN

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi has waded into the recent court verdict on Anas' defamation suit against Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central.

An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Eric Baah on Wednesday, March 15, quashed the case in which the Tiger Eye P.I. CEO demanded GHC25 million from the Assin Central MP over alleged defamation.

In the ruling, the judge described the ace undercover journalist as a blackmailer and extortionist.

He also described his style as investigative terrorism.

The words used by Justice Eric Baah, according to the legislator, are very troubling.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s Key Point show on Saturday, March 18, Mr. Dafeamekpor said the judge was too emotional in his verdict.

According to him, the Criminal Investigative Department can even use the judge's pronouncement to arrest Anas for a criminal offence.

"The judge’s language toward Anas is too harsh and troubling. He was too emotional in his verdict. By that, the CID can even arrest Anas and prosecute him on criminal charges," the MP alluded.