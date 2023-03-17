2024 elections: Ghana must reject a leader who will allow himself to be controlled by his party – John Kwakye

Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye has advised Ghanaians to reject political leaders who cannot reject their party control and pursue independent policy agenda for the country in the 2024 general elections.

This is contained in a series of posts on his Twitter page on Friday, March 17.

According to Dr. John Kwakye, Ghana urgently needs a leader who can win his independence from his political party capture and put Ghanaians first.

“In 2024, we need a leader who can assert his independence and not allow himself to be controlled by his party. We need the person to assure us of this prior to the election. Any flagbearer who cannot give us that assurance should be rejected by the electorate,” the Director of Research at the IEA stressed in a post on Twitter.

Dr. John Kwakye added, “For NPP and NDC presidential candidates to be accepted by the electorate, they should give the assurance that they will not be captured by their parties.”

Ghana will go to the polls in 2024 to elect a new President.

While the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is confident it will stay in power, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is also working hard to regain power.