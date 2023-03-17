Clients of ASA Savings and Loans in Mamponteng receive free health screening

The Mamponteng Branch of ASA Savings and Loans Limited has organised a free health screening for clients and residents.

The exercise held on Friday, March 17, attracted about 300 women and children who were screened and given medication free of charge.

The free medical health screening is part of activities put together by ASA Savings and Loans Limited to mark International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8.

At the free health screening, patrons were screened for various ailments including ear, nose, and throat (ENT) examination, malaria, blood pressure, blood sugar, syphilis, and hepatitis.

Rev. Dr. Antwi Bosiako of the Christ Setoria Clinic in Kronum, who led the medical team observed that some of the common cases were high blood pressure, and waist problems, as well as high cases of malaria.

He noted that this was common among traders, thereby, encouraging them to clean their surroundings to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

He also advised the beneficiaries to make time to periodically check their health status, take their medication regularly, and take time off their busy schedules to rest.

Dr. Bosiako added that it is important for the traders to prioritise their health and that of their families.

Today’s free health screening exercise was supervised by ASA Savings and Loans Limited Area Manager for the Mampong, Alexander Opoku Ayitey, and the Branch Manager for the Mamponteng Business Centre, Joyce Teye.

The exercise is also part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities which is a very key policy initiated by ASA Savings and Loans to give back to society.

The company as reiterated time and again remains focused on providing financial support for women traders to help scale their business to make more profit.