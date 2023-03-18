Bono East Women Caucus of Nalag Mark International Women’s Day in Atebubu

The Bono East women caucus of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) with support from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities has marked this year’s regional celebration of the International Women’s Day in Atebubu under the theme "Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality."

Welcoming participants to the programme, the Atebubu-Amantin municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu underscored the importance of women to the social and economic development of the country and urged them to put themselves up for election to the municipal assembly. He pledged to personally support one woman to contest the upcoming district level elections later this year.

Speaking on the theme for the celebration, Mr. Gideon Amponsah, the Assistant Planning Officer of the municipal assembly urged women to take advantage of social media to project themselves and their businesses in order to progress in society.

Hon. Gariba Issah, Bono east regional representative on NALAG who spoke on the need for women to participate in the upcoming local level elections assured women of NALAG’s readiness to support them if they decide to contest the elections.

He called on Parliament to as a matter of urgency, pass the affirmative action bill to help advance the cause of women.

Speaking on the role of women in leadership, Mrs. Patrina Antwiwaa assistant head of the New Kokrompe Senior High School said women have proven to be good leaders since they are effective communicators, trustworthy and could inspire and motivate their followers towards the attainment of set goals.

She urged women to be supportive of each other in order to see them reach higher heights in society.

Participants enumerated factors militating against the progress of women in society and shared ideas as to how they can support each other to succeed.

The municipal health directorate took participants drawn from trade groups, political parties, assembly women and other identifiable bodies through a screening exercise as well as a presentation on menopause and good dietary practices.

Present were Hon. Nancy Boateng the Bono east regional women caucus secretary, Hon. Najat Ibrahim the Presiding Member of the Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly and Bono east women caucus coordinator as well as Madam Mavis Nyaaba the Atebubu-Amantin constituency women organizer of the New Patriotic Party.

The function was chaired by Nana Efua Wusuaa who stood in for the queen mother of the Atebubu traditional area.