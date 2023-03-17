C/R: Police investigate alleged murder of 15-year-old pregnant schoolgirl at Assin-Nsane

The police in Nyankumasi-Ahenkro in the Assin South District of the Central Region have launched a full scale investigation into the alleged murder of a 15-year-old pregnant schoolgirl.

The farming community was thrown into a state of shock and disbelief about the news of the suspected murder of the five-month-pregnant girl identified as Priscilla Ataa Botwey, popularly called “Ataa Kakra.”

The deceased, a JHS one student at Assin-Jakai Basic School, had gone missing for five days and was found on Monday, lying naked and headless in a supine position with the head found about three metres away from the body in the bush.

The deceased was living with her grandparents in the same town.

Detective Lance Corporal Nii Armah Ashitey, who led a team to the village, said the deceased was seen arguing with her boyfriend, one Nana Yaw, a taxi driver, over the paternity of the pregnancy last Wednesday.

The girl and her boyfriend were not seen in the community after that incident.

Detective Ashitey said the grandfather of the deceased, Mr Joseph Yankson reported the case to the Nyankumasi Ahenkro police after efforts to locate the girl proved futile.

Later, the detective said, one Mr Kojo Boadi, a farmer and also a resident of the town, reported to the police that he saw flies hovering around a location on his way to the farm only to see the body in the bush.

The police immediately mobilized and went to the scene and took the body to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue for post-mortem, pending further investigation.

The Police urged the public to remain calm as they intensified efforts to arrest the perpetrators.

