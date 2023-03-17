TTU students boycott lectures indefinitely over increment in school fees

The Students of Tamale Technical University (TTU) have boycotted lectures indefinitely over management’s failure to review the 15% increment in school fees.

The students a week today massed up at the school’s administration to present a petition containing their request to the university management but their request was not granted.

The students, however, bemoaned that the school’s management has failed to justify the increment.

The total boycott of activities according to the Student Representative Council (SRC) is not to disrupt academic works but rather improve on their facilities to enhance teaching and learning in the University.

Source: Classfmonline.com