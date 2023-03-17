“You’re an inspiration to the world; we're proud of your achievements” – PFAG’s tribute to late Christian Atsu

The Professional Footballers’ Association of Ghana (PFAG) has eulogised the humanitarian works of the late Christian Atsu in a heartwarming tribute.

They also described the former Chelsea player as an “inspiration” to the whole world.

The ex-Porto footballer was involved in a number of philanthropic works before his sudden demise in a terrible 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

In a tribute, the PFAG bid him farewell with these words:

You worked hard and always followed the path of honesty, simplicity and humility. Nothing could be more worthy of emulation. With teardrops running down our faces, we bid farewell to one of our own. Christian, you left too soon but you live forever in our hearts. You are an inspiration to the whole world and we're proud of your achievements both on and off the pitch, for your many humanitarian activities will never be forgotten. You have accomplished many good things in life dear Christian, and on behalf of all the current and past players the PFAG can only say thank you!! Posterity will be kind to your name and legacy. Rest on champion! We love and miss you dearest Christian Atsu Tsatsu Fare thee well.

A full international with 65 caps from 2012 to 2019, Atsu represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

He helped the team finish as runners-up at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he also won Player of the Tournament and Goal of the Tournament.

-citinewsroom