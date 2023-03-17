UK’s undercover Suge Knight speaks on Anas’ recent case (Video)

17.03.2023 LISTEN

Ghanaian-UK based undercover private detective Suge Knight has revealed that he doesn’t buy into the Anas method of undercover journalism as many do.

Speaking at a time that the Ace investigative journalist has lost a GHS25million defamation suit against Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, he said in an interview with ModernGhana's Correspondent in London that, he normally read stuff about the journalist online but doesn’t follow his works.

Suge Knight who holds criminologist & psychologist degree added that since he doesn’t follow the works of Anas, it won’t be fair to criticize him.

He suggested that it’s high time the country take undercover and security jobs seriously and invest massively in it.

With over twenty years in undercover and intelligence works, Suge Knight said security in Ghana is very weak. According to him, swift actions must be taken to ensure the country does not fall into the hands of both local and foreign forces and sponsored agents.

Watch the interview below