Akufo-Addo graces Atsu’s burial ceremony; bows to show respect

President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid his last respect to Christian Atsu, the late Ghanaian footballer.

The burial and funeral rites of the late soccer talisman is currently ongoing at the State House in Accra, Friday, March 17.

The President walked past the mortal remains and stopped at the feet of the remains and bowed to show his last respect to the departed legend.

The ceremony is being attended by scores of Ghanaian football personalities, government officials and a section of the general public.

About Atsu

The philanthropist was born in Ada Foah, in the Greater Accra Region, and grew up in extreme poverty in a family of ten siblings, including his twin sister, while his father was a fisherman and farmer on the banks of the Volta River.

Atsu spent a portion of his education at the Feyenoord Football Academy in Gomoa Fetteh, in the Central Region of Ghana, and later attended the West African Football Academy at Sogakope, in the Volta Region of Ghana. He later moved to join Cheetah FC, a club based in Kasoa.

He primarily played as a winger, although he was also deployed as an attacking midfielder or left back.

Atsu began his career with Porto, also spending a season on loan at Rio Ave. In 2013, he was signed by Chelsea for £3.5 million, who subsequently loaned him to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, and Málaga.

After spending the 2016–17 season on loan at Newcastle United, he completed a permanent transfer to the club in May 2017.

Following the end of his four-year contract, he played for Al Raed in Saudi Arabia and Hatayspor in Turkey, where he died in the 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake at age 31.

A full international with 65 caps from 2012 to 2019, Atsu represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

He helped the team finish as runners-up at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, where he also won Player of the Tournament and Goal of the Tournament.