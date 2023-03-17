Mahama prays those affected by Kejetia market fire disaster get government support

17.03.2023 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has shared in the pain of traders affected by this week’s fire outbreak at Kejetia Market in the Ashanti Region.

Around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, March 15, fire gutted shops at the Kejetia Market when one shop on the third floor went up in flames.

The fire which spread to many shops trapped a number of people and destroyed items worth millions of Ghana Cedis.

Former President John Dramani Mahama expressed sadness in a post on his Facebook page.

“I share in the pain of traders and others who were affected by Wednesday night's fire disaster at the newly constructed Kejetia market in Kumasi.

“The sight of our mothers and sisters struggling to rappel down ropes to reach safety, as the fire raged on, was a sign of the trauma and injury many may have suffered from this unfortunate event.

“Lordina and I, extend our heartfelt sympathy to all who suffered physical harm or loss of livelihood from this incident, and our best wishes of a speedy recovery to all who were rushed to the hospital,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama said in his post.

According to him, he prays that government is able to assist all affected traders in this difficult time.

“We also pray that all those affected by this fire will be supported by government and their insurance companies (where applicable) to recover their lost livelihoods in what is already a dire economic situation,” John Dramani Mahama added.

Following the fire outbreak, the Kejetia Market has been closed for three days, starting today, Friday, March 17.