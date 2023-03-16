KiDi has not suffered stroke, it's clickbait — Richie Mensah debunk rumors

16.03.2023 LISTEN

Lynx Entertainment boss, Richie Mensah has rubbished recent claims his artiste, Kidi has suffered a stroke.

He described it as just “click bait”.

In a tweet on his Twitter account on Thursday, the producer and artiste manager asked fans of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the year to ignore the rumours on social media.

“KiDi hasn’t had a stroke. Ignore the rumours and the click bait,” he tweeted.

Sources close to the artiste have also trashed the issue, clarifying that “He is not well but it’s not stoke or anything serious like that, he just needs time off.”

Another Lynx insider shared with Ghanaian blogger, Sel The Bomb on Snapchat that Kidi was taking a break from social media and recovering.

Recall that the “Touch It” singer announced on February 22, that he was cancelling his North American tour due to health issues.

In a statement on his verified social media account, the artiste said: “Hi my loves, it is with a very heavy heart that I announce the postponement of my Golden Boy North American Tour. I understand how incredibly disappointing this news is for a lot of you. The excitement that so many of you expressed about coming out to see me on this tour was heartwarming and I was really looking forward to this experience together.

"I’ve had to make this decision to postpone the tour due to health issues and I want you to know that this decision was not made lightly. A tour of this magnitude and level of commitment it will take may put me at risk of further damage to my health.

"I want to ensure that whenever we meet on tour, it will be an experience worth everything you’ve given me as an artist and I can only do that if I am in much better health than I am now. Apologies to all of my fans and Duke Concept. Thank you for your incredible support. I love you all so much for everything you’ve given me and continue to give me.”