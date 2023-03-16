NUGS, EduWatch run to Parliament to uncap GETFund

16.03.2023 LISTEN

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has petitioned Parliament to uncap Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

NUGS contends that there has been a decline in the funding of education as a result of the capping of the GETFund.

The student body says this has negatively affected the allocation of funds to the Student Loan Trust Fund and other educational agencies.

The National President of NUGS, Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo, presenting the petition to the Education Committee of Parliament appealed to them to reject the 2023 proposed formula for the disbursement of GETFund.

“Our concern primarily stems from the concerns of declining funding for education which emanates from GETFund. Act 947 especially for the GETFund part is an enemy of the progress of education in Ghana. Our biggest problem started in 2023 when we realised that it was not a boardroom discussion again. It’s a matter of deliberate attempts to deprive students in this country of the requisite funding needed to run an educational sector. The necessary funds supposed to be released to the agencies have ceased”.

He added, “we stand at the crossroad where the fate of our young students lies in your hands. First, we reject the formula without any equivocation. We can only have a comfortable discussion about the future of education when the fund meant for education is guaranteed by this House. We call on you to reject the 2023 proposed formula, and move steps to immediately uncap GETFund. Uncapping GETFund is a communal labour”.

Supporting the group to present the petition, the Executive Director of Education Think Tank, Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, says the committee must take a decision by Monday, March 20, to save the education sector from collapse.

“Let’s respect the fact that education funds are meant for education, it’s as simple as that. We hope that by Monday the select committee will take a decision,” he said.

-citinewsroom