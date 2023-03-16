Taxi driver crashed to death at Agona Nyarkrom

A taxi driver believed to be in his late 30s died instantly after a head-on collision involving his car and a truck with registration number GW 1342-17 on March 15, at Mensahkrom on the Agona Nyarkrom stretch in the Central Region.

The truck driver was said to be heading towards Swedru, while the taxi driver was also approaching Asikuma when the accident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the passengers on board the taxi as well as the truck driver who sustained various degrees of injuries are all receiving treatment at the Agona Swedru government hospital.

The driver of the taxi cab, Ishmael Kwao died on the spot. The body has been deposited at the morgue and the mangled car towed.

One of the accident survivors, Yaw Amoanteng, who suffered a fractured hand is accusing rescuers of stealing his money.

He claimed individuals who came to their rescue after the incident made away with an amount of GH¢1,200 meant for his child’s upkeep at school.

The survivor who is not happy condemned the act, demanding the rescuers Tto return his money.

Narrating the accident, he said, “what happened was that I was sending my daughter to secondary school at Asikuma. But while on the way, we got to Nyarkrom area and our taxi cab was involved in an accident. The driver was not drunk he is a Muslim, but the only problem was that after the accident those individuals who came to our rescue bolted with GH¢1,200 which was meant for my daughter to school and this is bad. As we sit here, now we don’t have any money on us. The individual who took the money must return it”.

-citinewsroom