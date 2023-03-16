High court verdict on Anas will take investigative journalism many years back — Inusah Fuseini

16.03.2023 LISTEN

The former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has shared his opinion on a High Court verdict on a case filed by Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas against MP for Assin North, Ken Agyapong.

Inusah Fuseini has described the dismissal of the defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong as surprising.

A GHC25 million defamation lawsuit filed by the investigative journalist against the outspoken MP for Assin Central in the Central Region was dismissed by an Accra high court on Wednesday.

Judge Eric Baah ruled on Wednesday (15 March 2023) that the plaintiff, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, had failed to show that Agyapong defamed him in his documentary "Who Watches the Watchman?"

The documentary, according to the judge, actually exposes the dubious dealings of Anas and his Tigher Eye P.I group.

The court ruled that what Anas is engaging in is not investigative journalism, but rather investigative terrorism. The Judge further indicated that Agyapong was right in describing him as "a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist, and evil".

According to Justice Baah, the claims by the plaintiff are meritless and so they were dismissed.

Reacting to the development in an interview on Asaase Radio’s Big Bulletin in Accra, Accra, Inusah Fuseini, a Ghanaian Lawyer said the verdict has the potency to stifle the progress of investigative journalism in Ghana.

“There are certain activities of humans that cannot be covered by just plain journalism,” the former NDC MP said. “People must go underground to be able to cover that.”

“Investigative journalism is important in uncovering crime that plain journalism cannot reach. Now that the judge has said that kind of journalism is terrorism, it will send investigative journalism many years back, people are going to be careful,” Fuseini emphasised.