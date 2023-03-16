Kejetia fire outbreak: Help affected traders to recover their losses – Alan Kyerematen tells government

Mr. John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the immediate past Trade and Industry Minister, has extended his sympathy to traders who were affected by the fire outbreak at the Kejetia Market.

The entire nation, particularly the businessmen and women occupying the Kejetia Market in Kumasi, were struck with unfortunate news.

On Wednesday, March 15, fire gutted a section of the market known, due to its inviting view, as "Dubai," where items such as car tires are sold.

Though no lives, according to reports, were lost in the process, some persons were injured, and scores of items have been destroyed by the fire.

Reacting to this, the aspiring NPP presidential candidate called on the government to come to the aid of the affected traders.

He further urged security agencies to make sure the cause of the unfortunate incident is unravelled to avoid future occurrences.

"I express my deep regret at the devastation caused by the fire that gutted the newly built Kejetia Market in Kumasi yesterday.

"l urge the security agencies to work to unravel the cause of fire and government to also take steps to help the affected traders recover their losses," read his tweet dated Thursday, March 16.