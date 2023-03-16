Anas vrs Ken Agyapong: First-year law students can even reason better — Oliver Barker jabs judge

Private legal practitioner, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has waded into the recent dismissal of a defamation suit filed by Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

The Accra High Court presided over by Justice Eric Baah on Wednesday, March 15 dismissed the case on grounds of insufficient evidence.

Kennedy Agyapong was also charged for accusing the ace investigative journalist of killing the former Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah and also slept with his widow.

The judge in his ruling explained that it is no secret that the murderers of the slain MP have been arrested and are facing the law.

For that reason, the judge noted that there is no way that can be described as defamation.

Awed by that part of the ruling, the Fix the Country convener registered his reservations in a Facebook post.

In the post, the vociferous social activist said fresh students studying law can reason better than the judge did.

He titled the post, "Judge for yourself (Part 1)."

It noted, "One of the things Anas raised was that Kennedy Agyapong accused him of murdering the Former MP JB Danquah, of killing some Chinese people, and sleeping with the widow of JB Danquah."

Mr. Barker continued, "The judge said that everyone knows that the suspects who killed JB have been arrested and Anas is not one of them. So this means that there was no defamation."

"I have met first-year law students with better reasoning capacity," he emphasised.