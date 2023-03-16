Men who are good in bed are like my husband; they don’t brag — Nana Agradaa

Ghanaian priestess turned evangelist Patricia Asiedu, known widely as Nana Agradaa has released another mind-boggling revelation.

The woman of God in a self-push video, said men who are very good and can satisfy women in bed are the silent ones.

The vocal ones, particularly those who speak more about their sexual abilities, are, according to the leader of the Heaven Way Church, just mere braggarts.

In a Facebook Live, Nana Agradaa indirectly commended her husband, Akwasi Koranteng’s sexual agility while using him as a good example of the silent men who do the real work in bed.

She advised ladies to take notice of the fact that boastful men are most often impotent.

"I am telling you the fact that any man who goes round telling others they slept with another woman and had three rounds or ten rounds is only lying. These men are impotent," she asserted.

"The men who can power like my husband, Akwasi Koranteng... the men who do the real job are silent," she said.