Ken Agyapong and Defence Ministry donate funds to slain soldier’s family

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and the Interior chaired by Ken Ohene Agyapong, and Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul paid a visit to the family of murdered soldier Imoro Sherif in Ashaiman, Accra.

Representatives of the Select Committee, as well as personnel from the Defence Ministry, were part of the delegation.

In an interview with Peace FM, the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul said, "this is the second time as Minister, I have been forced to face and bear the agony of losing a soldier, following the death of Major Adam Mahama who was lynched at Denkyira Obuasi in May 2017.

The Select Committee donated an undisclosed amount of money whiles the Defence Ministry donated to the late Imoro Sherif's mother, Afia Kyeraa an amount of GHS50,000 to assist her in her trade.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong has also promised to cater for the education of the late soldier’s brother from primary school to tertiary. He donated GHS20,000 to the family.

The soldier who was allegedly killed by a mob at Ashaiman Taifa on Saturday, March 4.