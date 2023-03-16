C/R: Agona West Municipal Environmental Health Department vow to maintain its record as the cleanest District

The Agona West Municipal Environmental Department says it has embarked on periodic clean up exercises in the Municipality to tackle environmental-related diseases in an effort to protect its record as the cleanest district in the Central Region.

The Head of the Environmental Health Department of the Assembly, Mr. George Freeman who announced this in an interview with newsmen at Agona Swedru recently noted that the Department had resolved to maintain its unprecedented record.

According to Mr. George Freeman, the Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Evans Addison Coleman has been supportive of every programme and activity aimed at ensuring environmental cleanness in the Municipality.

He also lauded the effort of Nananom in tackling environmental issues.

"Since 2018, the Agona West Municipal Assembly has constantly been declared the cleanest district in the Central Regional Environmental Health League Table. Am proud to be associated with this enviable achievement. We have resolved to maintain this achievement.

"As I always say, sanitation is everyone's business so we should put all hands on deck to maintain our position. Am hopeful that with support of our able Assembly Members, Staff of the Environmental Health Department, Nananom couple with our workaholic Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Evans Addison Coleman, Agona West Municipality will continue to be second to none when it comes to sanitation.

"I must commend personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Market Market Traders Association, various Transport Unions and the Ghana Education Service (GES) for their immense contribution to our clean-up exercise," He noted.

Mr. George Freeman further stated that in the wake of the periodic clean up exercises, the Assembly has cleared its dumping site and has expanded it to contain the volume of refuse dumped at the site.

Regent of Agona Swedru, Nana Kweku Essieni V disclosed that the Swedruman Council of Chiefs support every activity of the Environmental Health Department noting that environmental related diseases have reduced drastically in the Municipality.

Nana Kweku Essieni V encouraged churches, Civil Society Groups and stakeholders to collaborate with the Assembly to carry out its assigned responsibility of improving the health of the citizenry in the Municipality and hundreds of people who comes to transact businesses in Agona Swedru and other market centers.