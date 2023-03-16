Gomoa West District Assembly takes governance to doorsteps of the people

"We cannot sit in our offices and assume that we are offering the best of services to the people in the various communities when we have not gotten the first-hand information on their needs and wants with regards to infrastructure development," DCE for Gomoa West Hon Bismark Baise Nkum has said.

The District Chief Executive noted that the Assembly was embarking on series of town hall meetings to listen to the needs of the people.

At one of such townhall meetings held at Gomoa Mankessim last Tuesday, Hon. Bismark Baise Nkum disclosed that Gomoa West District faces a lot of challenges. He indicated that the issues differ from one community to another.

"Gomoa West has 78 communities with a population of 129,514 according to the 2021 Housing and Population census. The people are mainly farmers and fisherman. We cannot assume that all that we are doing as Assembly befit their economic growth and development so we thought it wise to embark on this exercise to reach out to them in their communities.

"The feedback we are getting from the interactions with the people indicates that the meetings have been beneficial to them and further encouraged us to reach out to all the communities in the District. Their challenges are different, so our interactions with Nananom, youth groups and associations have given us insight into what every community need to make life meaningful for the people," he stated.

The DCE indicated that issues such as lack of adequate classroom blocks, health facilities, bad roads among others featured prominently.

"We have noted with thanks and we are going to do our best to meet their needs and concerns. From congestion in classrooms, lack of health facilities and market centers, deplorable roads, poor telecommunication service for effective communication with the outside world as well as soft loans for farmers, fishermen and traders to expand their businesses.

"Every Department and Agencies under the Assembly is fully represented to note down the needs and wants of the people and we are going to work assiduously to improve our services aimed at improving the quality of lives of the people.

"We had planned to construct teacher's quarters for Gomoa Mankessim, but the people through interactions indicated that they prefer a health facility to offer them healthcare delivery so the teacher's quarters could wait for another time. We are going to provide exactly what they need in the community before thinking about other projects. Today's meeting has created an opportunity for the people to voice out their needs and wants," he stressed.

According to Hon Bismark Baise Nkum, even though the Assembly has supported every sector of the economy in the District, the Townhall meetings have offered them the opportunity to know where they fell short.

"As I always say, all the 78 communities in the District have been connected to the national frid to boast Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and to improve the local economy, artisans and other businesses that require the use of electricity have increased production. Portable drinking water has been provided to reduce water shortages, especially during the dry season.

"During Planting For Export and Development era, the Assembly distributed over 100,000 free coconut seedlings to farmers to boost cash crop production in the District. As I speak, we have modern agriculture machines for mechanized farming. From combined harvesters to land trillers, tractors for ploughing the land and others to make farming easier for our farmers. I want to encourage the youth and potential farmers to take advantage of the machines to better their lots and to become self-sufficient," Hon. Bismark Baise Nkum noted.

The Gomoa West District Coordinating Director, Mr. Martin Twumasi Ankrah assured that the Gomoa West District Assembly would continue to offer the best of services to the people. "Our doors are opened any day for interactions as what we should as Assembly to meet the demands of the people," he intimated.

Ebusuapanyin Nana Kofi Okwan who chaired the occasion thanked the DCE, District Coordinating Director and staff of the Assembly for the interactions which gave them the opportunity to voice out concerns affecting the growth of the community and expressed hope that such programmes feature frequently.

Hon Bismark Baise Nkum donated 4 powerful street bulbs and an undisclosed amount of money to support self-help project in addition to 30 pieces of school uniforms for brilliant but needy children.