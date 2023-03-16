Man chains his 66-year-old grandmother for six hours after stealing her money

Lydia Chepng'etch, a 66-year-old woman in Kenya sadly narrates how her grandson tied her up in their bedroom after stealing her money.

The woman claims she was pleased when her grandson came to live with her but after this unfortunate incident, she regrets welcoming him to her house.

On the day the sad incident happened, she woke up early morning to prepare food for both of them. Some hours later, she noticed that the metal box she had saved her Sh2,000 was no longer there. She asked her grandson about it but he denied ever seeing anything of that sort.

He became angry and insisted on helping her look for the money in her bedroom. Without realizing the bad intentions the young man, she entered the room and began the search. Surprisingly, the young man grabbed her from behind and threatened to kill her if she inform anyone about the missing money.

He chained her legs and hands and covered her mouth with a material. Lydia begged her grandson to spare her life, but he didn't listen to her. Instead, he demanded more money and started playing loud music so that no one would hear her yelling. He left the room after torturing her for some time and locked the door.

Sources indicated that the old woman managed to untie her hands after six hours of struggle and began calling for assistance. The children of her neighbours heard her scream and ran to inform their parents who assisted in saving her. The young man was caught by the neighbors who attempted to lynch him, but the police were able to save him.