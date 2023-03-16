Has Anas lost Ghanaians’ trust? – Fentuo Tahiru cites low sympathy for journalist’s court defeat

It appears the hero in Ghana and Africa’s corruption fight, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is gradually losing public support.

Ghanaian sports journalist, Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo has observed how Ghanaians were indifferent about a defamation suit the Tiger Eye P.I boss lost against Assin Central MP.

The journalist inferred that the once “darling boy” of the nation has lost the trust of Ghanaians in recent times, the reason several Ghanaians never sympathize with him when his GHS25million defamation suit was dismissed by the court.

“Following the judgment against Anas, I can’t help but notice that the once-revered investigative journalist drew very little sympathy. It appears people don’t trust him anymore.

“I don’t know how we got here. I could be wrong but that’s the impression I get from the commentary,” he said in a tweet dated March 16.

This comes after the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Eric Baah on Wednesday, March 15, dismissed the case filed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, demanding GHC25 million from the Assin Central MP for defaming him.