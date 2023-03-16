‘Angel' Anas has been totally disgraced; everyone now knows him as 'crook' - Nyantakyi jubilates after journalist’s court defeat

Former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi has described Anas Aremeyaw Anas as a disgrace.

Nyantakyi said this shortly after an Accra High Court had dismissed a suit filed by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region.

The former FIFA Council member and vice-president of the Confederation of African Football, Nyantakyi was banned for life by FIFA in October 2018 for breaking bribery and corruption rules.

He was filmed taking $65,000 from an undercover reporter.

The film of Nyantakyi taking $65,000 was captured by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and BBC Africa's investigations unit, Africa Eye, received exclusive access to the footage.

Nyantakyi was pictured placing the "shopping money" into a black plastic bag from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman keen to invest in Ghanaian football.

He later agreed a sponsorship deal, invented by the reporters, which could have enabled million of dollars supposedly destined for the Ghana FA (GFA), which had presided over since 2005, to be diverted to one of his own companies.

Nyantakyi has claimed the footage was doctored to falsely incriminate him.

Speaking in an interview on Oman FM, the former GFA boss said, "the high court's decision testifies to the truth that Anas Aremwyaw Anas is not honest but as described by the court, he is a blackmailer and an extortionist."

He added, "The judge also described his job as an investigative terrorist instead of investigative journalist. He has been totally disgraced. He once portrayed himself as an angel but today I'm not even sure he is at the devil's level yet. I will take no further action but his story is everywhere. He is a bad person and now he has been exposed. A lot of people know him as a crook."

Anas filed a GH25 million defamation complaint against the outspoken politician, but the court ruled on Wednesday, March 15, that the suit lacks substance. Anas sued the legislator in 2018 for allegedly defaming him.

Anas asked the court in his plea for GH25 million in damages to compensate him for the alleged defamatory information released against him by the MP.

The court also ruled that Agyapong presented adequate evidence to show that the plaintiff utilized the findings of his investigation to extort money from those involved in the evidence he obtained.

According to the evidence, individuals who were able to pay various amounts of money asked by Anas and his friends were excused from the videos that were presented to the public.