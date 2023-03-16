WAEC publish names of schools commercialising WASSCE registration process

West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has published the names of some schools the examination body says have commercialised the registration process for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

According to WAEC, some schools have commercialised the registration process, putting out banners and enticing prospective candidates to register for the examination in their schools with the promise of good grades.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 15 March 2023, WAEC said the schools charge “between GHS1,200.00 to GHS6,750.00.”

The schools include: “Olistar Senior High/Technical School, Abesim; Gateway Senior High School, Sunyani; Lawrence Senior High School, Sunyani; First Class Senior High School, Achimota (A1 assured) and Martin Luther Senior High School, Kintampo (No risk of results cancellation, 100% WASSCE results assured).”

However, the WAEC revealed that the approved “registration for entry in 7 or 8 subjects is GHS381.24.

“This figure is exclusive of the fees for practical or oral test which range between GHS14.50 and GHS19.50 per practical test.”

The WAEC also reminded the general public about the sanctions for registration of non-school/unqualified candidate(s) for school candidates’ examinations and the fabrication of continuous assessment scores for candidates.

The sanctions include: “De-recognition of the affected school for not less than 1 year, Report made to the Ministry of Education or the appropriate WAEC Board for disciplinary action against the responsible person(s) and withholding of the entire results of the non-school/unqualified candidate, pending the outcome of the investigation by the appropriate Committee of the Council.”

Meanwhile, the WAEC has announced the opening of the portal for registration of candidates for the WASSCE.

The portal which was opened on Wednesday, 15 March 2023, for school candidates, will close on Wednesday, 19 April 2023.

“The WASSCE for School Candidates is a school examination and is available to students in the third/final year of Senior High School only,” the WAEC said in a statement announcing the commencement of registration.

It reminded heads of the various second cycle institutions that it is against the rules and regulations of the examinations for schools to “solicit for students and advertise the WASSCE for school candidates in any form e.g. in print, electronic, or social media.

Also, “register remedial students who have previously written the WASSCE (SC)and join some public public/accredited private schools in form three for examination purposes only.”

The examinations will, however, take place in Ghana from Monday, 31 July 2023 to Tuesday, 26 September 2023.

