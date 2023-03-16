Ashaiman raid: Security officers who abuse civilians must be punished – Atta Akyea

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has described the military’s brutality against Ashaiman residents as absurd.

Following the death of a soldier in the area, some military officers unleashed mayhem on residents of Ashaiman last week Tuesday.

Reacting to the Member of Parliament for Jomoro’s statement on the killing of Shadrack Arloo at the West Hills mall, Samuel Atta Akyea said security officers who unlawfully brutalize citizens must be arrested and punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

“I have never seen any absurdity in my life that if you don’t find a killer, you beat the innocent. With all respects, we can’t celebrate this balderdash in this democratic dispensation that we have. We are craving the indulgence of those investigating to go ahead and make an example out of this.”