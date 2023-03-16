Kennedy Agyapong's 'blackmailer, extortionist, corrupt, evil' tag 'justified' – Judge tells Anas

Justice Eric Baah of the high court has determined that Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong was justified in describing investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas as "blackmailer, extortionist, corrupt, evil" in his 'Who Watches The Watchman' documentary that purported to expose shady deals of the ace undercover journalist.

The judge noted in his judgment on Wednesday, 15 March 2023 that Mr Agyapong demonstrated with his documentary that Anas uses his undercover investigations to extort money from people and then deletes them from his footage.

He, therefore, said the description of Mr Aremeyaw by Mr Agyapong as an "extortionist" and a "corrupt, evil blackmailer" was justifiable.

'It's a travesty of justice!' – Anas & Tiger Eye say Ken Agyapong defamation suit trashing 'inimical to justice, fairness'

Meanwhile, Tiger Eye P.I. and its chief executive officer, Mr Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has said the court's dismissal of their GHS25 million defamation case against Mr Agyapong, is a "travesty of justice" that is "inimical" to "fairness and justice".

The judge said the plaintiff failed to prove that Mr Agyapong defamed Anas Aremeyaw Anas by airing the documentary.

In a statement issued in response to the judgment, however, Mr Aremeyaw and his Tiger Eye P.I. said: “We find the decision of the court an unfortunate travesty of justice and very inimical to the administration of justice and fairness".

"If, for nothing at all, Mr Agyapong made an allegation of murder against Mr Anas," the statement said.

It added: "There is absolutely nothing contained in the said documentary which alludes to the commission of murder or an allegation of the commission of murder by Mr Anas.”

"Thus, that documentary cannot provide any justification for an allegation of murder in the wildest imagination", the company argued.

"Yet, the judge conveniently ignored this obvious fact and the fact that Mr Anas is not a suspect for murder and is not under investigation for murder,” it noted.

“Tiger Eye P.I and our CEO, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, remain resolute in our fight against corruption in the Ghanaian society in service to God and country,” Tiger Eye noted.

Mr Aremeyaw sued Mr Agyapong in 2018 following the airing of the documentary.

Source: classfmonline.com