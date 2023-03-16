My business is booming after donating to national cathedral project – Woman

The Secretariat tasked with building the National Cathedral of Ghana is currently soliciting funds from benevolent individuals, organizations and the Christian fraternity.

The edifice, per report, has been halted for some time now due to a lack of adequate funding.

While many deem it a misplaced priority, the secretariat and, for that matter, the President holds the view that it is supposed to be built to glorify God.

In a post on their Twitter page, the secretariat claimed a businesswoman known as Madam Gifty Sarah Oppong Baah has earned the miracle of God after donating to the project.

It was noted that the donor’s business, which used to be in poor shape, is now booming after she made some sacrifices to God through the national cathedral.

By doing so, the secretariat entreats the public to generously give and support the government’s effort to build the cathedral so they could also tap into the blessings of God.

"Business has not been comforting for some time now, but to the glory of God, my business has been booming since I donated to the National Cathedral," said the donor, Mad. Gifty Sarah Oppong Baah.

The secretariat entreated the public, citing a biblical quote: "You shall generously give to him, and your heart shall not be grieved when you give to him, because for this thing the Lord your God will bless you in all your work and in all your undertakings. Deuteronomy 15:10-Join God's Army of Givers, MOMO Line 0555750000."