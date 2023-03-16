Straight talk has won over 'evil' Anas' 'investigative terrorism' – Ken Agyapong after winning GHS25m defamation suit

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is in a jubilant mood after winning a lawsuit against ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, CEO of the Tiger Eye P.I.

Mr. Agyapong, who is aspiring to become President on the NPP ticket says his blunt style of talking the ills in the country has triumphed over the "evil" style of the investigative journalist.

In a press statement released by the lawmaker after the court verdict, he exhorted Ghanaian journalists to stop the pull-him-down attitude and rather help strengthen institutions to aid the country’s development.

This comes after the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Eric Baah quashed the case filed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas demanding GHC25 million from the Assin Central MP over alleged defamation.

PRESS STATEMENT FROM HON. KENNEDY OHENE AGYAPONG (MP)

STRAIGHT TALK WINS OVER INVESTIGATIVE TERRORISM

ACCRA, MARCH 15, 2023

Today straight talk has won over 'investigative terrorism' as evidenced in the judgement of a suit brought against Hon. Kennedy Agyapong (Defendant) by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (Plaintiff), where the plaintiff sought charges against the defendant for defamation.

In the case that has been followed keenly by Ghanaians both home and abroad, the judge opined in his ruling that Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the plaintiff is a "blackmailer, extortionist and corrupt." He also went on to say that the "plaintiff's style isn't investigative journalism but investigative terrorism."

This judgement has vindicated many, like Hon. Kennedy Agyapong who for a very long time through his straight talking and direct style have questioned the motive of Anas and his rather unethical style of 'entrapment' - something frowned upon by real journalists.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong reacting to the verdict stated, "our nation needs to move on from this style of journalism and pull him down syndrome and rather focus on building strong institutions that will help instil accountability, discipline and purpose of duty in the attainment of personal and national goals.

Today's ruling has shown that we must not be shy in challenging those who seek to destroy others for self-serving purposes while upholding the moral fabric of our nation.