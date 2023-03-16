Government bringing back road tolls to fund stalled national cathedral — Minority

Governs Kwame Agbodza

16.03.2023 LISTEN

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused government of bringing back road tolls to fund the stalled national cathedral.

Government has revised the schedules of the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022, (Act 1080).

The amendments are in line with the government’s intention to restart collecting tolls on some roads pending the completion of the steps to identify the roads and highways to be affected by the reintroduction of the tolls.

To this end, the Ministry of Finance has commenced the procedures, necessary to determine the toll foundation rates while the Ministry of Roads and Highways considers them.

In reaction, Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip and a Ranking Member of Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee said government is seeking to use part of the proceeds from the road tolls to fund the stalled National Cathedral project.

"We are not going to support government to bring the toll back if it will only bring GHS 2.4 billion and then only GH¢1 billion is used for roads and the remainder used for the National Cathedral, we will not be part of this,” he told Citi FM monitored by ModernGhana News.

According to him, government must de-cap the Road Fund to finance road projects and pay contractor debts, rather than using revenue from road tolls to fund the stalled national cathedral.

“The only way the Minority will be interested in this discussion at all, is to get an assurance that the road fund will totally be de-capped so that the numerous contractors who have worked and whose certificates are lying in the Ministry and other agencies will have the ability to get their monies paid to them so that they can be back to site to fix roads," he emphasised.