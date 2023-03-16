Zhuang-Help Africa International donates to Orphanage and Child Care Centre

Zhuan-Help Africa International (ZHAI), based in Accra-Ghana has donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to Seek Life Charity Foundation (SLCF), an orphanage and Child Care Centre based in Asuboi Bonkua in the Eastern region of Ghana.

The items, mainly food, comprise bags of rice, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, noodles and fruit juice of different kinds.

Addressing the gathering, Mr John-Paul Azaonoo, The Country Director of ZHAI said this is the beginning of many bigger things to come to the home in the ensuing years. He seizes the opportunity to encourage the founder and staff to keep doing their best to help train the children in their care, though challenging. He indicated his readiness to, as part of their objectives, assist the centre whenever necessary.

In a video chat with the kids and staff, Mr Zihao Zhuang, Founder and Director of ZHAI, though not present in the person charged the organisation to be resilient in their effort to succeed in life.

He witnessed the proceedings via live video and was full of praise for the delegation and the recipients of the donation.

Reverend Eric Amoh, Founder of Seek Life Charity Foundation was grateful to Zhuan-Help Africa International for the kind gesture and appealed to other organisations and institutions to come to their aid. "Like Oliver Twist, we need support in accommodation, teaching and learning infrastructure, food, medical care and general service and volunteerism," he stated.

The Administrator, Mr. Humphrey Patterson led the delegation around the centre and narrated their sad story from their humble beginning. He said the centre has 68 kids with the age ranging from four to fourteen. About 95% of this number live on the campus with only 6 staff. Though based on a 4-acre land, they lack the resources (personnel and material) to maximise the full potential thereof.

ZHAI announced their commitment to helping lift the lives of the kids in every endeavour.

SLCF, on the other hand, welcomes the decision and prays this marriage stays perpetually.